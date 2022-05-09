Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with second-degree murder in Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder in connection to death in Vancouver’s Crab Park

Police say a 26-year-old has been charged in the death of a man in Vancouver’s Crab Park.

Vancouver police say in a news release Sunday that officers responded to reports of a man being assaulted Saturday morning.

They say 45-year-old Andrew Wadden of Vancouver was found with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Police say Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder.

They say this is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: First-degree murder charges laid in 2018 death of six-year-old Port Alberni boy

crimeVancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend
Next story
Permanent endowment fund created for Cranbrook Community Forest Society

Just Posted

Peter Warland: 1927-2022
Peter Warland, 1927-2022: Educator, writer, mountaineer

Wildfire activity in the Southeast FIre Centre is below average, so far. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Wildfire activity below average in the Kootenays as season moves into summer

Representatives from CFKR and CCFS were very pleased to sign the agreement to develop the Cranbrook Community Forest Society Legacy Fund. Front row, left to right: Joseph Cross, CCFS Board Chair and Jean-Ann Debreceni, Cranbrook Community Forest Society Legacy Fund founding donor. Back row, left to right: Michele Bates, CFKR Board Chair and Sean Campbell, CFKR Director. (Photo courtesy of CFKR)
Permanent endowment fund created for Cranbrook Community Forest Society

World-renowned, Kimberley-based golf architect Trevor Dormer shares his vision for the evolution of Purcell Golf. Paul Rodgers photo.
WATCH: Golf architect Trevor Dormer shares vision for new holes at Purcell Golf