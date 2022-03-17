Mitchell McIntyre has been charged as of March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Creston home

A 56-year-old woman was found dead on Feb. 6

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 56-year-old woman was found in her home last month.

Police announced the charges Thursday, March 17. The woman was found dead in her home on Feb. 6.

“Although initially believed to be a natural death, investigators worked tirelessly on this matter and have since determined it to be a homicide,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau.

Creston resident Mitchell McIntyre, 63, was arrested on Wednesday. He is being held in custody.

Police did not share the identity of the woman.

McIntyre is expected to appear at the Cranbrook Law Courts on March 28.

