Man charged in Prince George after hitting two police officers with his vehicle

Justin Pawluck, 37, has been charged with four seperate offences

A Prince George man has been charged with four offences after injuring two RCMP officers.

Justin Pawluck, 37, has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon, and another two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest. He was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and trying to flee from police.

Const. Jennifer Cooper said the incident happened on Dec. 6, just before 9:30 p.m., in the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road.

After an officer tried to approach Pawluck to speak with him, the driver sped up and struck one officer on the arm with the vehicle’s side mirror. A second Mountie tried to block the suspect from leaving the scene but his vehicle was hit as Pawluck sped away. Neither officer suffered serious injury.

By the time additional RCMP officers arrived, the driver had abandoned his vehicle and fled.

@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health
Next story
Interior Health ready and waiting for vaccine to arrive

Just Posted

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

A woman and her dog walk past a sign advertising face masks for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Interior Health ready and waiting for vaccine to arrive

‘Public Health are experts at receiving and distributing vaccines’

Pictured is Ted Murrell, Manager of Cranbrook’s Save On Foods, presenting a cheque to Brent Bidston, President and Pilot of Angel Flight East Kootenay on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Save On Foods locations across the Kootenays have banded together to raise funds for the charity. This year over $14,000 was raised. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Save On Foods raises over $14,000 for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Stores in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Golden and Nelson participated

Barry Coulter file photo.
WildSafeBC reports annual activities to Cranbrook city council

Urban deer and bear sightings are down, while cougar sightings are slightly… Continue reading

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nelson City Hall staff person Sandy Kobe with a FoodCycler used in a city staff room. Photo: City of Nelson
VIDEO: Nelson will use unique technology to reduce composting costs

Program will provide a processing machine to countertops in every household

Most Read