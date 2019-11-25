Nanaimo courthouse. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

A Nanaimo man, charged in relation to a fatal motor vehicle accident 2018, will make his first court appearance next month.

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, will appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Dec. 17, to face one count of driving without due care and attention.

The charge stems from a head-on collision on Cedar Road, about 1.5 kilometres from the Cedar Road-Nanaimo Parkway interchange, Dec. 22, 2018, that claimed the life of Shinder Kirk, a retired Abbotsford Police sergeant.

Wetten was formally charged Nov. 15.

It is alleged Wetten was driving his Ford pickup when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup driven by Kirk, who died at the scene. Two passengers with Kirk were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Wetten and his female passenger suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

RELATED: Retired Lower Mainland police media officer Shinder Kirk remembered


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue
Next story
Trump honours military dog at White House after al-Baghdadi raid

Just Posted

Another two-win weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros don’t allow a goal against in either game

Local survey feedback needed to shape Cranbrook childcare plan

A consultant studying childcare needs and resources in Cranbrook is asking for… Continue reading

Cranbrook SAR respond to two motor vehicle incidents

Cranbrook Search and Rescue assisted RCMP with two single motor vehicle incidents… Continue reading

RCMP investigating overnight fuel thefts

The RCMP has responded to an ‘abnormal’ number of overnight fuel thefts… Continue reading

Avalanche sign MBSS student Claire Newsome for 2020

Claire Newsome, a current grade 12 student at Mount Baker, is the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Sir Tim Berners-Lee releases a bill of rights to combat online misinformation

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound lent vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Most Read