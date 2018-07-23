Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

A man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested in South Korea and extradited to Canada, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday.

The case stems from an early morning shooting in Burnaby on Jan. 22, 2006. RCMP had responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of 3355 North Rd.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them, Shaoxin Zhang, 19, did not survive.

Investigators later identified a suspect who had already fled to Taiwan.

Jui-Kai Weng, 28 was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting that same year, and an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest.

Two years went by, and another man, Huan Sheng “Leo” Tang, was charged and convicted of obstruction of justice in the same case.

Weng was finally arrested in South Korea last March and, on June 26, South Korea agreed to extradite him. He arrived in Vancouver on July 20.

