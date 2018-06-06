Man carrying gun prompts highway closure in Cranbrook

Traffic was briefly halted on Highway 3/95 on the east side of Cranbrook Tuesday, June 5, and the highway closed in both directions while RCMP investigated a report of a man in camouflage carrying a rifle and walking down the highway near the SPCA.

In a press release issued Wednesday RCMP said they responded as they would with any firearm call and blocked the highway for the safety of motorists heading into the area in question. Responding officers determined quickly that the man’s vehicle had broken down and he was coming back from hunting. Not wanting to leave the firearm unsecure in his vehicle, he took it and met a friend who came to pick him up on the highway.

The highway was re-opened.

A second incident that was reported right after was a result of a domestic complaint. Police located the vehicle shortly after the first event on the highway and conducted their investigation of that matter.