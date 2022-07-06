Man blocking train at King St stops traffic for an hour

The man was in the path of a train, sustained minor injuries

An incident near the King Street rail crossing in Cranbrook had traffic stopped for close to an hour last night.

At approximately 10:20 last night, Cranbrook RCMP were called near the intersection of King St and Van Horne St at the railway crossing for an incident between a pedestrian and a train.

Officers arrived on scene and said that a man had been in the path of the moving train. The person then moved off the tracks but sustained minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for further observation.

“Officers on scene would like to commend the Canadian Pacific Rail personnel for stopping the train so quickly and rendering first aid until emergency responders could get to the scene,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.