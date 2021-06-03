(Black Press Media files)

Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

A man has been arrested after Vancouver police said he assaulted an elderly woman and bit a police officer on Friday (May 28).

In a statement, police said the man got into an argument with the woman in their East Vancouver apartment building. The elderly woman was left with a broken nose, cuts, a swollen eye and a non-life-threatening brain bleed.

When a police officer who was already in the building responded to the incident, he said the man bit his arm and tried to wrestle him to the ground.

Police arrested the man in connection to the assaults.

