Man badly hurt after falling into Hawaii volcano crater

Man had climbed over railing at Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater on the Big Island

Halemaumau Crater and Kilauea Caldera at Kilauea volcano’s summit inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP, File)

A man was seriously injured after crossing a safety barrier and falling into a Hawaii volcano crater, authorities said.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park rangers and Hawaii Island fire crews rescued the man Wednesday night after he fell 60 to 70 feet at Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater on the Big Island.

READ MORE: Who owns aloha? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

A military helicopter airlifted the man in critical condition to Hilo Medical Center.

The man, who was not named and is in his 30s, climbed over a metal railing at the Steaming Bluff overlook before falling from a 300-foot cliff.

A visitor reported the fall around 6:30 p.m., park officials said. The man was found more than two hours later seriously injured on a narrow ledge about 70 feet from the edge.

Emergency personnel completed a “high-angle extrication using ropes and stokes litter,” officials said.

“Visitors should never cross safety barriers, especially around dangerous and destabilized cliff edges,” Chief Ranger John Broward said in a statement.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff
Next story
Regional government group elects new executive

Just Posted

College of the Rockies celebrates annual Awards Ceremony

Over $89,000 in scholarships, bursaries, and awards presented to students in the ‘18/19 academic year

Special Olympics kicks off Toonie campaign at Staples

Athletes from the Kimberley/Cranbrook SO will be sharing their experiences as part of the campaign

Rugby sevens a success for Kootenay teams

Cranbrook rugby players were on the Kootenay teams at the provincial high school championships

Regional government group elects new executive

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG; takes over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook.

Classic car show returns to downtown Cranbrook

2019 Cranbrook Cruise’In kicks off Wednesday, May 8, on 10th Avenue S., from 5 to 9 pm

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

City’s water ambassador hits the streets

Cranbrook’s water conservation public education campaign moves into full swing for the summer season

That red wave has a hint of green

Federal Green Party leader, and its only sitting MP, Elizabeth May was… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Jim at Speedy Brake and Muffler for returning my call… Continue reading

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Most Read