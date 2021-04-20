Man arrested in incident at Canada-U.S. border near Roosville

A man who crossed the border illegally was apprehended by U.S. officials

U.S. authorities arrested a man in an incident near the border at Roosville Tuesday afternoon (April 20).

Mounties were deployed to the Elk Valley area in case the man, who was believed to be distraught and armed with a weapon, attempted to cross the border into Canada.

U.S. officials apprehended the man just before 4 p.m.

A number of RCMP officers could be seen leaving the area back to their respective detachments through the afternoon.

