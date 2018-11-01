Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

A man is facing multiple assault charges after a violent incident at a New Westminster Tim Hortons earlier this fall.

In an email to Black Press Media, Sgt. Jeff Scott said Alan Sam Deguillame, 28, is looking at two assault charges and one count of mischief under $5,000 in connection to the Sept. 6 incident.

Deguillame was arrested in Powell River on Oct. 15.

Security footage showed a man getting agitated and then spilling his Iced Capp before shoving the cash register off the counter.

Tim Hortons staff told officers the man began insulting them and then “kicked and punched” a customer.

Deguillame is out on bail and is scheduled to appear at provincial court in New Westminster on Nov. 21.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm
Next story
Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

Just Posted

USW issues 72-hour strike notice

Union, employer association have applied for a mediator

Christmas Village back again at the Cranbrook History Centre

Black Press, The Cranbrook Townsman and the Kimberley Bulletin will once again… Continue reading

I was the guinea pig: Tamarack Cannabis Boutique granted BC’s first license

First license for cannabis retail store issued in Kimberley

So far, so mellow

Only one ticket issued for cannabis-related violations, say law enforcement

B.C. government issues first recreational pot shop licence in Kimberley

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen will appear next Nov. 7 to fix a date.

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

Most Read