Man arrested after theft at local business

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man after a break-in to a storage facility overnight.

At approximately 4:30 am Tuesday morning, Jan. 30, Cranbrook RCMP were called to a business in the Laurier Street area. An unknown suspect had cut the fence and entered several lockers.

Video from the business showed a person enter the compound several times before backing up in a dually truck (a pickup with dual wheels on the rear axle).

The truck had a decal on it and officers were able to find out which business the truck belonged to.

RCMP located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Several items missing from the business were located inside the truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was arrested for Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property.

The 27-year-old Cranbrook resident has been released for a court date in April.

