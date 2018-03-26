Man arrested after stabbing near library

A man known to Cranbrook RCMP was arrested for a stabbing near the Cranbrook Public Library last Friday.

Police responded to a call late in the evening at approximately 7:40 p.m. where a victim had been stabbed, suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Based on information the victim provided to RCMP as he was being transported by BC Ambulance Service to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, police were able to locate a 26-year-old male suspect 10 minutes after the incident was first reported.

The man was held for an appearance in court on an aggravated assault and a breach charge, according to police.

