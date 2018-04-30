Man arrested after fighting police officers

A 36-year-old Cranbrook man was arrested for assaulting two police officers outside the East Kootenay Regional Hospital early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call of a man with a knife attempting to enter the hospital after security had locked the doors.

Upon arrival, police say the man was brandishing a large knife, but initally cooperated with instructions to drop the knife and get on the ground. However, once police began to approach him, he got up with the knife and approached the locked hopsital doors.

Police utilized a number of options to subdue the man, who fought back by kicking, scratching and punching the officers.

The man was eventually disarmed, arrested and taken into custody, with RCMP recommending charges of assaulting police, resisting arrest, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact RCMP at 250-489-3471.