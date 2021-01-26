Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after showing up at Rossland City Hall Tuesday morning, armed with a bow and arrow, before locking himself in an office.

The man, from Rossland, arrived at city hall before the building was open, around 7 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Investigators said the man entered through a back door, pushing his way past staff once inside.

“The suspect refused to leave and proceeded to lock himself in an office inside the civic building,” RCMP said.

Responding officers used crisis de-escalation tactics and the man was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured.

The man remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.

