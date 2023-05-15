Two people were stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13). police say. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Two people were stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13). police say. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Crime

Man and teen stabbed inside Surrey hospital; suspect charged

Alex Joseph Flett, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with weapon

A man has been charged after two people, including a 16-year-old, were stabbed while visiting a patient inside Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday (May 13).

Surrey RCMP say it happened at around 10:30 p.m. and that the suspect was initially detained by hospital security.

Police say a 16-year-old and a 51-year-old from the same family sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial indications are that it was an unprovoked assault, RCMP say.

Alex Joseph Flett, 24, was charged Sunday (May 14) with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was in custody Monday, awaiting his next appearance.

“This was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,” says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“We are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody.”


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Trans Mountain confirms sinkholes at pipeline project site
Next story
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks head coach Ryan Donald describes a drill during training camp in 2022. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook Bucks to operate U18 hockey academy, inaugural season begins this fall

1st Place Winner: Avery Swain (TMRES) - Swimming Pools of Cranbrook (in English and French) with Mindy Atti (StellerVista Credit Union) and Keith Powell, Keith Powell (Cranbrook History Centre Board Member and Fair co-host). Stewart Wilson photo
Projects capture local history at EK Heritage Fair

A group makes its way along Rails to Trails pathway (Trevor Crawley photo)
Brush thinning scheduled for Rails to Trails this weekend.

Clockwise from top: Ela Gandhi; Mike Selby, Deputy Director of the Cranbrook Public Library; Selby’s book “Freedom Libraries.”
Gandhi’s granddaughter invites Cranbrook librarian to South Africa conference