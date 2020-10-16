An RCMP officer works with a police dog as they move through the contents of a pick up truck on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident to appear in court next month

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister

A man accused of roaming while heavily armed near the residences of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Governor General this summer will be back in court next month.

Corey Hurren made a brief, virtual court appearance on Friday morning to learn he would have another hearing on Nov. 6.

Before that, his lawyers and Crown attorneys are to have a pretrial meeting scheduled near the end of the month.

The court also heard that Hurren is supposed to meet with his lawyers in the interim.

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister following an incident on July 2 at Rideau Hall, which is the official residence of the Governor General.

None of the charges has been tested in court.

Police said the military reservist and sausage-maker was heavily armed when he used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall and headed toward a residence on the grounds where Trudeau and his family also live.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time of the incident.

Police said several guns and an illegal magazine were found in Hurren’s truck after he was peacefully arrested.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP
Next story
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Just Posted

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
MP Morrison responds to federal throne speech, pushes for rapid testing at airports

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian criticizes throne speech, wants COIVD-19 testing at borders, airports

1913
It happened this week in 1913

October 11 - 17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers… Continue reading

Candidates running for Kootenay East participated in a Zoom debate hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Candidates debate economic issues during Cranbrook business forum

Topics focused on business and economic issues in forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

The Maverick Riding Club held its season wind-up event Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Idlewild Park. Aurora Lecomte photo
Maverick Riding Club winds up season

The Maverick Riding Club gathered at the corral at Idlewild Park Wednesday,… Continue reading

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Hugs and Slugs
Winter is just around the corner— it’s time for Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To Melinda Howard for sharing her cancer story, it was very… Continue reading

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Thich Nhat Hanh
The Teacher Known as Thầy

“People say walking on water is a miracle, but to me walking… Continue reading

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Most Read