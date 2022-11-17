Man accused of first-degree murder of B.C. Mountie appears in court

Jongwon Ham, 37, appeared virtually in court on Wednesday

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, died in an altercation at a homeless campsite in which the suspect was shot and seriously injured.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, died in an altercation at a homeless campsite in which the suspect was shot and seriously injured.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mountie in Burnaby, B.C., has made a brief appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Jongwon Ham appeared virtually in court on Wednesday after a significant delay wearing a red shirt, a beard and his black hair reached past his shoulders.

Ham was ordered remanded until Nov. 24 while he worked on getting a lawyer.

The 37-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said Yang, who was 31, was working on a mental health and outreach team when she was stabbed to death on Oct. 18.

Police said Yang and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park when she was killed.

Yang was honoured earlier this month with a regimental funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

RELATED: Cops at risk of violence when dealing with mentally ill, homeless: Vancouver officer

RELATED: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

RCMPstabbing

Previous story
Pediatric critical care plan part of B.C.’s new measures to better hospital capacity
Next story
Painkillers, pesticides and cocaine among contaminants found in Fraser Valley floodwaters

Just Posted

Trail RCMP
Kootenay man arrested for voyeurism at Beaver Valley Arena

Team captain and five year veteran Ryan Bennett has announced his retirement from hockey due to a persistent injury.
Dynamiters captain Ryan Bennett retires from hockey due to persistent injury

The 2022 Youth Ambassador, pictured in May, 2022. Pictured left to right: Halle French, Belle Alaric, Madeline Gauthier (2020 Princess of Sam Steele), Mia Miles (2020 Sweetheart of Sam Steele), Jaylyn Spyskma, Alyssa Davis, and Jolene Julian-Hirn. (Townsman file photo)
2023 Youth Ambassador program applications available

The 2021 Knights of Pythias Community Volunteer Award recipient, Jim Nicol, with his nominator, Lisa Barnes. (Photo submitted)
Seeking nominations for Community Volunteer award