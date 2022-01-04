An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 27, faces murder charge after Greater Victoria woman found dead in home

Ryan Elder’s next court appearance set for Jan. 20 in Western Communities Provincial Court

  • Jan. 4, 2022 11:45 a.m.
  • News

One man faces a second-degree murder charge in the wake of a woman’s death in a Victoria suburb.

Ryan Robert Elder, 27, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death reported in the Dec. 31 incident on Selwyn Road in Langford.

Elder is scheduled to appear in Western Communities Provincial Court on Jan. 20, according to court documents. The appearance is to consult with counsel for an offence dated Dec. 25 in Langford.

He remains in custody.

West Shore RCMP was called to a home on Selwyn Road on Dec. 31 around noon for a welfare check. Officers discovered a woman’s body inside. A man was arrested later that day.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-380-6211.

RELATED: Major crime unit investigating potential homicide in Langford

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideWest Shore

Previous story
Ottawa announces details of $40 billion Indigenous child-welfare settlement
Next story
Working from home, staggering shifts urged as Omicron causes business uncertainty in B.C.

Just Posted

Waste Management is asking business owners to clear snow and ice around dumpsters. Photo: submitted by WM
Waste Management asking Kootenay business owners to clear snow and ice around dumpsters

Cranbrook. Submitted.
Assessed property values up across the Kootenays

Pictured are Jo-Ann Pelletier and Billy Long, who welcomed their baby into the world six weeks early, on January 1, 2022. (Sumbitted file)
East Kootenay’s New Year’s baby welcomed six weeks early

The Elko Overhead Replacement Project is due to begin construction and be completed in 2022, and will require some land to be appropriated by the Elko Provincial Park. Pictured: The Elko Overhead in December 2021. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
The little park that’s causing concern in the Elko Overhead bridge upgrade project