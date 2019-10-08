A photo of police presence at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus, taken from the window of a dorm room, according to the person who shared it on Reddit, on Oct. 8, 2019. (Reddit)

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to a report of a man with a gun at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus.

Mounties from several units were called to the 8800-block of University Drive shortly before 2 p.m., including the bike unit, the canine unit, the helicopter unit, the anti-gang unit, the traffic unit.

“The male was also believed to have been wearing clothing with a police crest, believed to be an RCMP crest,” police said in a release.

Police evacuated and then searched two residences where the man was last seen, then learned he was in a classroom near the WAC Bennett library, where he was found and arrested.

“When arrested, the man was wearing a ball cap with an RCMP logo on it,” the release said. “A replica firearm was located in a bag allegedly in his possession.”

No charges have been laid yet.

At 4:06 p.m., the university said in a tweet that officials are aware police are on campus and that “everyone is safe and the situation is resolved.” No details were provided on what prompted the arrival of police to students who were learning about police presence for the first time.

The Tweet prompted a sharp backlash, with students and parents wondering why the school didn’t put out a warning earlier or at least tell people to stay away from certain areas.

More to come.

Previous story
B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates had little original to say during the two-hour event

UPDATED: Entire Western Financial Place roof project estimated at $5.6M

$2.6M will be spent on repairs by the end of the year, arnea barrel roof expected to cost $3M

RCMP continue to look for hit-and-run suspect

Police are continuing to search for a white pickup truck that struck… Continue reading

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

RCMP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

A 12-year-old pedestrian was hit on 21st Ave at roughly 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Most Read