Major repairs underway for water main near Wildstone

Major repairs on a break in the water main feeding Wildstone and River’s Crossing are underway Monday morning, according to the City of Cranbrook.

The repairs, expected to take place over the next two days, will interrupt water service to that area on Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Once service is restored, residents are asked to run their cold water taps for 15 minutes or longer if the water is not clear.

Crews will be working on the water main at the entrance roadway to the Wildstone development, however, there won’t be any thoroughfare traffic in the construction zone. A temporary detour for residents to access their homes in Wildstone will be in place along Collinson Road, which will be single lane alternating with traffic control personnel and signage on site.

The detour also subject to a vehicle weight restriction of 4,000 kilograms.