Mainroad: use caution while driving due to heavy snow, dropping temperatures

On Monday, Mainroad Communications issued a Stakeholder Advisory for weather expected to impact their area of service. On Tuesday morning they updated their weather advisory with recent information from Environment Canada.

Currently their expected forecast is for snow, heavy in some locations, throughout Tuesday and ending Tuesday night. Temperatures will increase gradually over the course of the day, causing snow to become wetter. At elevations below around 1000 metres, the precipitation could change to a mix of snow and rain.

In the Cranbrook area, 15 centimetres of snow accumulation is expected by Tuesday night. In the Panorama area and the Elk Valley, accumulation could reach as high as 25 centimetres while in Moyie-Yahk around 10 centimetres is expected.

Temperatures are expected to drop below -10C in most of the region after Wednesday night. This will result in a higher chance of ice hazards for the duration of the week, because this temperature may be too cold for anti-icing chemicals to work effectively.

On Monday night, Environment Canada updated their Weather Storm Watch to include the following warning:

“A Pacific frontal system crossing Southern B.C. today will bring near 25 cm of snow to Fernie and Morrissey by Wednesday morning. The heavy snow is expected to ease somewhat tonight and then become intermittent on Wednesday as the system exits the province.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. For more information on this and other Alerts, visit www.weather.gc.ca and click Public Alerts.”

Main road stated that their units have been out proactively treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of this weather event arriving. The white, chalky lines on the road surface are a result of this process.

Mainroad crews will continue to apply anti-ice chemicals and/or winter abrasive, while also performing snow operations where necessary.

As always, motorists are advised to visit www.drivebc.ca before hitting the road, and to drive with caution, especially with rapidly changing road conditions.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm
Next story
‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Just Posted

Public hearing set for proposed Innes Ave housing development

City council passed a second reading of an amendment to a community… Continue reading

Mainroad: use caution while driving due to heavy snow, dropping temperatures

On Monday, Mainroad Communications issued a Stakeholder Advisory for weather expected to… Continue reading

2019 Hunting and Wildlife Management Summary

F.J. Hurtak looks back on the hunting season that was, and what’s afoot in 2020

Soup Kitchen Confidential

Alan MacBean recently visited almost every soup kitchen in Cranbrook: Here’s what he learned

Truck fire causes closure of Highway at Wardner-Fort Steele Road

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Most Read