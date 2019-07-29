Mainroad to begin summer paving operations

Arterial and highway sections to be resurfaced by regional highways maintenance contractor

Road maintenance operations on regional highways is set to begin this week.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting will be repaving highway sections around Cranbrook and the south country, including:

Highways

• Moyie – various sections of Highway 3 between Moyie and Yahk

• Kimberley – Highway 95A near Porterous Rd.

• Elko – Highway 93 at junction with Highway 3, and Highway 3 westbound from Elko townsite

Arterial roads

• King St. outside Cranbrook,

• Wycliffe Park Rd. – the passing lane south of Wycliffe bridge

• Mission Rd. – from Highway 95A past the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino

Operations will begin on arterial routes before moving to highway sections, according to a Mainroad press release.

Areas for repaving or resurfacing were identified by Mainroad staff in consultation with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Mainroad says single-lane alternating traffic will be kept open at all sites, but advises drivers to plan alternate routes if necessary. The company asks drivers to obey flaggers who will be directing traffic.

Operations will be ongoing from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but there won’t be any excessive noise or bright lights remaining on scene overnight, according to the company.

Previous story
Boy, 6, among victims of California festival shooting

Just Posted

Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

Water service at Kotoenay St. project shut down due to emergency repairs

The city is shutting down water services to residential and business properties… Continue reading

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

MLAs get earful on liquor, cannabis regulations

Tom Shypitka, John Yap hear local feedback on liquor, cannabis issues

City installs sculpture art walk downtown

Sculptures from numerous BC artists installed as part of community vibrancy initiative

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Most Read