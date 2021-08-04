Mainroad responds to ‘candid feedback’ on Lumberton Road

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has responded to 'candid feedback' on Lumberton Road. Photo courtesy Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting says it has taken action to address ‘candid feedback’ on Lumberton Road conditions, as the company is responsible for maintaining a 14-kilometre section of road.

The company says that much of annual work is weather-dependent and with extreme wildfire danger ratings, typical tasks such as grading and base repair have been delayed to mitigate wildfire risk from activities such as grading, which can create sparks from the metal blade.

However, an action plan has recently been deployed, which included placing gravel and spreading with a grader at the 4 kilometre mark and at the 7.5 kilometre mark using special precautions in light of wildfire risks.

Crews are monitoring the road surface and are performing interim repairs of problem spots such as the 4-kilometre mark.

“Our crews are very much a part of the communities we serve and do not want to cause any environmental damage nor impact local business operations that are trying to recover from the pandemic,” reads a company press release. “We will resume our regular maintenance schedule and publish updates as soon as weather conditions permit.”

Further work is planned in September, such as installing road base stabilization material, while nine sites have been marked for laying down high fine surface aggregate.

In June, crews repaired five damaged culverts, including ditch maintenance.

Previous story
Rain helps curb B.C. wildfires, not enough to make long-term impact or clear smoke
Next story
Amid suspicions over animal welfare, BC SPCA points to gaps in accountability

Just Posted

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Urgent and Primary Care Centre to increase access to health care in Cranbrook

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has responded to 'candid feedback' on Lumberton Road. Photo courtesy Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting.
Mainroad responds to ‘candid feedback’ on Lumberton Road

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, Kiran Sandhu (far right), her brother, and Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison stand under cherry trees laden with spoiled fruit at Marar Orchard. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley cherry orchards suffer from heatwave