Mainroad responds to ‘candid feedback’ on Lumberton Road

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting says it has taken action to address ‘candid feedback’ on Lumberton Road conditions, as the company is responsible for maintaining a 14-kilometre section of road.

The company says that much of annual work is weather-dependent and with extreme wildfire danger ratings, typical tasks such as grading and base repair have been delayed to mitigate wildfire risk from activities such as grading, which can create sparks from the metal blade.

However, an action plan has recently been deployed, which included placing gravel and spreading with a grader at the 4 kilometre mark and at the 7.5 kilometre mark using special precautions in light of wildfire risks.

Crews are monitoring the road surface and are performing interim repairs of problem spots such as the 4-kilometre mark.

“Our crews are very much a part of the communities we serve and do not want to cause any environmental damage nor impact local business operations that are trying to recover from the pandemic,” reads a company press release. “We will resume our regular maintenance schedule and publish updates as soon as weather conditions permit.”

Further work is planned in September, such as installing road base stabilization material, while nine sites have been marked for laying down high fine surface aggregate.

In June, crews repaired five damaged culverts, including ditch maintenance.