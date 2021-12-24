Even more snowfall heading to the Elk Valley for Christmas weekend. File photo.

Mainroad: More snowfall in store for East Kootenay for holiday weekend

It’s been looking more and more like a winter wonderland out there, and Mother Nature isn’t done yet, as Mainroad East Kootenay issues yet another heavy snowfall warning for their Cranbrook, Yahk, Moyie service area and the Elk Valley heading into the holiday weekend.

It will certainly be a white Christmas this year, 10 centimetres of snow is predicted for the Yahk and Kimberley areas, 20 centimetres for the Elk Valley and five centimetres for the Columbia Valley.

Temperatures are also forecasted to plummet significantly starting the Christmas Saturday night and carrying forward well into the following week. Temperatures should dip from around -9 to the low teens.

Mainroad crews are prepared and in anticipation are patrolling and pre-treating Service Area highways,” Mainroad said in a release. “Patrols and snow removal, where necessary, will continue until the event passes and roadways are clear and back to normal.”

Make sure to give Mainroad crews sufficient space and drive with caution if you need to go anywhere over the weekend and check www.drivebc.ca for updates on conditions and road closures.


