Mainroad begins their chip seal program

Mainroad crews are performing their chip seal program over the next few weeks on non-Provincial roads and routes in the Elko area and various roads throughout Jaffray.

This work is weather permitting with a start time of 8:00 am through 5:00 pm. Crews may push the timeline a bit to complete this work.

Motorists can expect minor delays. A reminder to please drive with caution, watch for traffic control, moving equipment and respect roadside crews working.

Please report any concerns to Mainroad’s 24 hour hotline 1-800-665-4929. All observations will be passed onto the Road Manager.