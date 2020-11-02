Elections BC has sent out almost 700,000 mail voting packages as of Oct. 14 with just under 3.5 million registered voters. (Black Press Media File)

Mail-in ballot verification process nearing completion: Elections BC

The latest numbers for mail-in ballots in the recent provincial election have been released.

For Kootenay East, 2,813 out of 3,236 mail-in ballots have been returned to Elections BC, however, BC Liberal candidate Tom Shypitka maintains a large lead with 8,267 votes over BC NDP candidate Wayne Stetski with 4,170 and BC Green candidate Kerri Wall with 1,410.

Up north in Columbia River – Revelstoke, 2,013 out of 3,019 mail in ballots have been returned to Elections BC. BC Liberal candidate Doug Clovechok is leading with 5,770 votes, while BC NDP challenger Nicole Cherlet trails with 4,551 votes and BC Green candidate Samson Boyer has 1,546 votes.

Votes tallied from the Oct. 24 election include advance ballots and general election ballots.

Provincially, 644,070 mail-in ballots out of approximately 724,000 mail-in packages issued have been returned to Elections BC for verification.

While some candidates in individual riding elections maintain wide leads from preliminary results on Oct. 24, others are too close to call until all mail-in ballots are counted. For example, two candidates in Abbotsford-Mission are separated by only 188 votes, with 7,366 mail-in ballots returned out of 8,119 mail-in packages issued.

