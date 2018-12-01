Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island

The quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada, after an earthquake hit off Vancouver Island late Friday night. (Twitter John Cassidy/@earthquakeguy)

An earthquake hit off Vancouver Island late Friday night, according to Natural Resources Canada.

The 4.5 magnitude quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m. Nov.30.

Last night's M4.5 earthquake off the west coast of #VancouverIsland (not felt and no impacts) is likely related to the ongoing sequence of earthquakes that began on Oct. 21 with three M6.5-6.8 events. https://t.co/4oNR7rVDMq pic.twitter.com/rTp79goSij — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) December 1, 2018

John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says the quake is “likely related to the ongoing sequence of earthquakes that began on Oct. 21 with three M6.5-6.8 events.”

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.5 on 30 Nov at 23:33 PST. Details : https://t.co/gijmPkgw7b 146 km W of Port Alice, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 1, 2018

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.