There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada, after an earthquake hit off Vancouver Island late Friday night. (Twitter John Cassidy/@earthquakeguy)

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island

The quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m.

An earthquake hit off Vancouver Island late Friday night, according to Natural Resources Canada.

The 4.5 magnitude quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m. Nov.30.

John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says the quake is “likely related to the ongoing sequence of earthquakes that began on Oct. 21 with three M6.5-6.8 events.”

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada.

RELATED: VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

RELATED: Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Researchers say app to support HIV self-testing shows promise in Canada

Just Posted

ICE make six-player trade with the Red Deer Rebels

The Kootenay ICE have traded Cam Hausinger and Brett Davis to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for four forwards and draft picks.

ICE acquire Jack Cowell from Rockets

The Kootenay ICE has had a busy Friday night acquiring Jack Cowell… Continue reading

East Kootenay track and field club future unknown

The club is in need of a new head coach or will have to shut down.

Whitecaps FC Kootenay light up showcase spotlight

The Whitecaps FC Kootenay Academy girl’s lit up the competition at the 2018 AstroTurf Collegiate Showcase with only one defeat between the two teams.

Cranbrook man wins lottery just in time for Christmas

For Cranbrook resident Mark Laforest and his siblings, it’s going to be… Continue reading

‘Uber for snow removal:’ New app inspired by Canada’s winter weather

Homeowners can download the app for free and set up a profile, including location, size of driveway and how many cars park there

Gwynne Dyer: Populism — It’s the Automation, Stupid

Gwynne Dyer Five of the world’s largest democracies now have populist governments,… Continue reading

It’s a political crisis. Where are the leaks?

Oh, Darryl Plecas, you got some splainin’ to do. In this convoluted… Continue reading

The Joy of Alternative Giving

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I’ve written about a practice called Alternative Giving, but… Continue reading

To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion

Considering the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle has seemed a no-brainer from the beginning

Archaeologists look to make B.C. Indigenous site an outdoor classroom

The 2.4-hectare two-millennium old Ye’yumnuts village was the focus of fight to protect the site

Trudeau avoids confrontation with Saudi crown prince, Putin during G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting this morning with French President Emmanuel Macron

Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station show host called the 1944 song ‘very manipulative and wrong’

World’s largest congregation of eagles begins in B.C.

The world’s largest congregation of bald eagles happens on the river in the little community of Harrison Mills

Most Read