Macnair elected to College board chair role

Fernie resident Randal Macnair is the new College of the Rockies board chair and will serve a one-year term.

Macnair, who has served on the board for the last two years, will take over the chair role formerly occupied by Jesse Nicholas, who has held the position since 2017.

“Randal is in his second year of serving on the College Board,” said David Walls, the COTR president and CEO. “His interest and passion for education, along with his understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead for us at the College, make him a natural fit for the Chair role.

“I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Macnair, a publisher for Oolichan Books based in Fernie, was appointed by the Province to the College Board in December 2017. With a passion for public service, Macnair served 15 years as a member of Fernie City Council, helped to establish the Fernie Community Fund, has served almost two decades with the Fernie Rotary Club, and is currently the Elk Valley Conservation Coordinator for Wildsight.

Joining Macnair and Nicholas on the Board are previously appointed members Wilda Schab (Vice-Chair), Rod Giles, Darryl Hyde, Steen Jorgensen, Krys Sikora, and Colhane Martyniuk (CUPE representative). Lainee Eccleston, a former College faculty member, was appointed to the Board in September 2019.

New faculty (CORFA) representative, Greg McCallum, and two student representatives, Reginald Goldsbury and Bradley Schmidt, will be sworn in at the November 7 Board meeting.

