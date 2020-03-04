MacKinnon accepts deputy director role at Cranbrook fire department

Dan MacKinnon is the new deputy director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. Trevor Crawley photo.

A familiar face at the Cranbrook fire department has accepted a management role with the city.

Dan MacKinnon has accepted the role of deputy director for Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, permanently filling the position that was vacated when Scott Driver, who previously served in that capacity, was promoted to fire chief last November.

MacKinnon is currently the community’s longest serving member of the fire department, starting 28 years ago as a firefighter, before promotions to lieutenant, and eventually, to captain.

“We are all very happy that Dan was ready to step up and take on this new challenge, as his dedication to this business has kept him in a position of leadership for most of his career,” said Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services. “It’s really great to see that after so many years of service, Dan still has the energy to show up at work each day, willing to learn new, hard things and support the people of this community, and in this firehouse.”

The fire department is looking forward to MacKinnon bringing his experience and leadership to the city’s administration, according to a city press release.

“Dan brings a wealth of leadership and operational knowledge to this position and provides a level of support and mentorship to every member in this department that will prove invaluable as we progress into the future,” Driver said.



