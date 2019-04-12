High-rise condos are often marketed as energy-efficient but BC Hydro says that is not always the case. (Ron Cogswell/Flickr)

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

People living in luxury condos in B.C. may actually be using more energy than those living in older condos.

That’s according to a new report from BC Hydro on Friday that said many new condo buildings are touted as energy-efficient, but the amount of electricity needed to run amenities such as heated pools, hot tubs, fitness centres and movie theatres has actually led to a larger energy footprint than in buildings built before 1990.

“Despite the suites in newer high-rise buildings often being marketed as energy-efficient and including things like LED lighting and Energy Star appliances, the combined electricity usage of the overall building is approximately two times more than high rises built in the 1980s,” the report said, and almost four times as much as low-rise buildings built that decade.

With newer buildings being built bigger, BC Hydro said most residents don’t realize that about half of the building’s overall power use goes to running all of the things outside of their individual suite.

That 50 per cent includes the energy required to power the luxury amenities as well as the elevators, lights in the lobby, hallways and parking garage, and the heating and cooling systems, all day, every day.

If the cost of powering all that was included in residents’ electricity bills, BC Hydro said it would add about $40 a month, nearly doubling their existing bills.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen’s drug OD death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Just Posted

Sam Steele Society announces 2019’s festival theme

Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future

Local young vocalist paired with Kootenay singer-songwriter

13-year-old Pyper Standing opening for Holly Hyatt Band Wednesday, April 17

Touch: Art that makes ‘sense’

Mount Baker Secondary School hosts Spring art showing.

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Cranbrook Tourism full steam ahead

Cranbrook Tourism updated Council on their accomplishments and plans for future

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the little white truck that turned off Baker Street and… Continue reading

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Sierra Club, Kootenay MLA clash over mining

Tom Shypitka, Sierra Club BC butt heads over petition opposing new mining activity in the Valley

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

World O’ Words: Orchids and Dandelions

Extensive, groundbreaking research shows there are two personality types in children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

Most Read