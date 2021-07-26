Lumby hall opens to Kootenay wildfire evacuees

‘It takes a village and we are that village’

Lumby is opening its doors to evacuees affected by the Michaud and Octopus Creek fires in the Kootenays.

A food and supplies station has been established at the Lumby OAP Hall, but more supplies and volunteers are needed.

“It looks like this will be an ongoing thing for the next week or two,” said OAP director Norma Bouzek. “If you can help with supplies or time, please let us know.”

The believed lightning-caused Octopus Creek wildfire is estimated at around 14,238 hectares south of Fauquier. An evacuation order is in effect for the community.

The Michaud Creek, also believed to have been lightning-caused, is burning around 5,981 hectares. Evacuation orders are in effect for the community of Edgewood and residences north of that are on evacuation alert.

The centre is open 8:30-2:30 p.m., seven days a week.

“Thanks, Lumby,” Bouzek said. “It takes a village and we are that village.”

