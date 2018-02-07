Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday against a group of unidentified counterfeiters who allegedly worked together to sell knock-off Lululemon athletic apparel.

“Defendants create the defendant internet stores by the hundreds and design them to appear to be selling genuine Lululemon products, while actually selling counterfeit Lululemon products to unknowing customers,” according to documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern division.

RELATED: Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

The defendants are individuals and business entities, whose identities are not known, likely reside in China or other foreign jurisdictions, the document reads.

Their stores “share unique identifiers,” the claim alleges, including design elements and similarities of what counterfeit products they sell.

Unknowing customers may view these online stores as authorized retailers, it reads.

“On information and belief, defendants are an interrelated group of counterfeiters working in active concert to knowingly and wilfully manufacture, import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell products and to provide retail store services using counterfeit versions of the Lululemon trademarks…” the claim reads.

The company is asking the court to stop the defendants and transfer the domains to Lululemon.

It is seeking “all profits” earned by the defendants or damages in the amount of $2 million for every use of the company’s trademark.

Lululemon declined to comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

Just Posted

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

City Council begins with moment of silence

Council, S/Sgt Lee honour Cpt Clayton Murrell before meeting

Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming,… Continue reading

New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

In conjunction with 40th anniversary New Dawn Developments steps up

UPDATE: Cranbrook mourns firefighter

Tractor trailer and pickup truck with horse trailer collided head on

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Short, intense weather event could impact driving conditions

Wednesday night through Thursday, rapidly changing temperatures and precipitation expected

Nominations open for Sustainable Community Builder Award

City hall seeking nominations to recognize sustainability in the community.

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Grant funding received for Age Friendly Program

At the City Council meeting on February 6, 2018, Council presented a… Continue reading

Most Read