Rams head coach Howie Zaron, seen here in a team training video, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He says he is innocent. (Facebook image)

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Head coach of the Langley Rams football team has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, Mounties confirmed this week. But he maintains his innocence.

Howie Zaron, 45, who coached the Rams to the Canadian Bowl in 2019, has been charged after a Langley RCMP drug section investigation led to a search of a home and vehicle in Brookswood in April.

“I strongly believe that the charge is not going to stick,” Zaron told the Langley Advance Times.

“My friends and family know who I am, and this is not it,” Zaron said.

The April searches by police turned up a small amount of cocaine, packaged in what Cpl. Holly Largy said was 17 “flaps,” some cash, packaging materials, and a small scale. It was a relatively small-scale bust, according to the RCMP.

Langley RCMP announced the charges a week ago, on July 16, but did not release Zaron’s name at the time. An anonymous tip advised the Langley Advance Times that Zaron had been charged.

Zaron said he has done nothing wrong, and he will not step aside from his coaching post unless he is asked to do so. He expressed concern about the damage his arrest will have on local minor football.

His lawyer, David Milburn, said Zaron just found out about the charge on Wednesday, July 22 and he hasn’t yet seen disclosure from Crown counsel.

READ MORE: Charges laid three months after Brookswood drug search

Zaron is expected to appear in Surrey Provincial Court to face the charges on Aug 4.

Dana Matheson, president of the Langley Rams, said he was unaware of the charge before he was contacted by the Langley Advance Times on Wednesday, July 22.

But, he confirmed, the club’s board of directors has clear protocols that any coach facing criminal charges is automatically suspended until the case is resolved.

“Our board, it’s probably worth noting, has decided that any time there’s a legal issue that comes up with any coaches, until the investigation is complete… I mean we’ve never been in this situation before, but this is how we operate as a board, any time something like this does comes up the coach is suspended until further notice – until the charges are either dropped or we get further knowledge of anything.”

Matheson said the justice system has to have time to run its course, and verified that this means Zaron is suspended until further notice.

“We had no prior knowledge of this…,” Matheson added.

“We have no details at all and really no comments about anything to do with it because we didn’t know. We were completely blindsided. We’ve never known coach Zaron to have any issues. He’s never caused us any problems. He’s been A1 as a football coach and he’s always said what he’s done, and done what he said. He’s had an unblemished record with us,” he said.

“Every season, we run a criminal record check on every coach who takes the field, so on that end, we definitely do our due diligence to make sure there’s no history of anything before we hire any coaches to work with kids,” Matheson elaborated. “That’s been done every single year – obviously. And his name was never associated with anything other than, I guess going way back into the ’90s.”

Zaron has been before the courts in B.C. before, but not for many years. In 1996, he was found guilty of a 1995 assault. Zaron would have been approximately 19 at the time of the incident.

“Nothing has been on our radar… Coach Howie has been with us the last two, two-and-a-half years now. He’s been a role model coach and he’s been a model coach and there’s been absolutely no red flags with him or no issue, no concerns, no problems, no nothing,” the president said.

A member of the B.C. football community for more than 20 years, Zaron joined the Rams in 2017 when he was named the new general manager, with Matt Blokker as head coach.

He’d coached with Langley Minor Football and North Surrey Minor, winning B.C. Community Football Championships.

A Langley native, Zaron was also head coach of the Valley Huskers from 2006 to 2009, and won back-to-back Ranji Mattu Awards as BCFC coach of the year in both 2007 and 2008.

By the 2018 season, Zaron had become interim head coach, a position that became permanent. He oversaw multiple winning seasons for the Rams.

“We are with our coach, and we believe in him,” the president added. “Hopefully nothing more comes of it, and we can get him back on the sidelines,” Matheson concluded.

READ MORE: How football players practice without breaking social distancing rules

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsFootballLangleyLangley RamsLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson Police Board asked to acknowledge systemic racism
Next story
PM Trudeau agrees to appear at House of Commons finance committee over WE deal

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

The Zombies, and the lasting legacy of “Odessey and Oracle”

An interview with Colin Blunstone, lead singer of the legendary rock band

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

July 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

What Makes for a Day Well Lived?

Yme Woensdregt About three years ago, I discovered American poet Mary Oliver,… Continue reading

It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who… Continue reading

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read