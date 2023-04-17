Low-flying helicopters charting course over Cranbrook

Talon Helicopters and LaSen Inc., will be performing flights for FortisBC between May 1 and June 15

If Cranbrook residents look up towards the sky in the coming months, they may see low-flying helicopters passing over the city.

Talon Helicopters, in partnership with LaSen Inc., will be performing flights for FortisBC between May 1 and June 15, so FortisBC can complete an annual inspection of its high-pressure natural gas lines. The project will be used to detect any issues to ensure FortisBC’s system continues to operate safely and to plan maintenance activities accordingly.

The helicopters will be making their way over Cranbrook during daylight hours, as per special authorization issued by Transport Canada. The flight time over the city will be minimal and there will be no ground activity related to this flight.

For more information on this inspection work, call FortisBC at 1-888-224-2710, Talon Helicopters at 604-214-3585 or visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades

Flight PathsFortisBCoil & gas