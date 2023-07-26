Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

A ticket bought in Shuswap is also a $500K winner

A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)

Someone is waking up $35 million richer.

Two winning tickets were purchased for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw, and one of them was bought in Kamloops.

The jackpot was $70 million but another ticket bought in Western Canada also had the winning numbers, meaning the pot is split, $35 million for each.

One bonus Maxmillion dollar prize of $1 million was also split, with half going to a ticket that was purchased in the Shuswap area.

In B.C., $1 million winning tickets were also bought in Vancouver and Delta.

People with winning tickets have one year to claim their prize.

