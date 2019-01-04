Elk near Lake Cowichan. (BCCOS photo)

‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan

The BC Conservation Officer Service is reporting yet another elk poaching along Highway 18 on Vancouver Island.

A tweet by the conservation service said the remains of a bull elk were found five kilometres east of Lake Cowichan along the highway.

“Someone saw the elk lying there and reported it to the Conservation Officer Service so I went out there to check it out,” said conservation officer Scott Norris.

The animal was killed sometime Dec. 27 or Dec. 28 and much of the elk was left to waste.

“The four quarters were removed but the main part of the body was left so there was lots of meat left behind,” Norris noted. “The antlers were left on it.”

There is no open season for elk right now and shooting in the area in which it was found isn’t permitted.

“It looks like it was likely shot from the road or within the road allowance,” Norris said. “It was about 15 yards off the road.”

The Conservation Officer Services asks anyone with information to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Previous story
China begins first surface exploration of moon’s far side
Next story
Human rights complaint lodged by transgender woman against B.C. spa revisited

Just Posted

Kootenay ICE trade Hines to Giants for forward

The ICE traded the overage defenceman for 18-year-old forward Cyle McNabb

Council to debate downtown retail cannabis store

City receives first application for private non-medical cannabis location

El Niño brings above-normal temperatures to Cranbrook

The sun is shining and the thermometer shows a balmy four degrees… Continue reading

Hornets end 2018 on high note

The Cranbrook Bantam hornets closed out 2018 winning the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament.

Kootenay ICE take on Tigers, Chiefs, Giants

The ICE will play three games in three nights as they try to get in the win column.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan

Human rights complaint lodged by transgender woman against B.C. spa revisited

Complainant, known only as JY, withdrew it. Respondents applied to have it re-opened

Hot potato: The debate over the new Canada Food Guide

Food Guide makeover creates debate as Health Canada prepares release

Fire destroys Cherryville home

Lumby and Cherryville community rallying around young family

China begins first surface exploration of moon’s far side

Previous moon landings, including from 1969 to 1972, have been on the near side of the moon

Most Read