Lost Dog fire 90 per cent contained

BC Wildfire Service is reporting this morning that the Lost Dog complex of fires, near Ta Ta Creek, is 90 per cent contained.

“The smaller N12420 and N12419 fires are in patrol stage. All other resources are affected to N12413. This fire is now 90 per cent contained with machine guard. The remaining 10 per cent, located in a bay in the southern portion of the perimeter, with be guarded using wet line and hand tools by both type 1 and type 2 resources. Due to difficult water access, water tenders and skidders are being used,” says the latest update on Monday, August 20, 2018.

However, the evacuation alert remains in effect.

A 22 person Incident Management Team from Ontario assumed command of this fire as of Sunday night.

Meachen Creek fire

BC Wildfire Service reports progress on this fire, although changing weather conditions may cause more extreme fire behaviour later in the week.

On Sunday retardant line was laid up the ridge along Meachen Creek. A planned ignition was then conducted from this retardant line to the northeast corner of the fire to tie into a predetermined boundary line. Activities were supported by a type 1 crew doing hand ignitions to solidify the area.

Today, type 1 crews will be patrolling and wet lining the area along Meachen Creek to ensure there is no encroachment. Depending on visibility, another planned ignition with retardant line may be conducted to have the fire burn cleanly to a predetermined boundary line in Fiddler Creek.

Heavy equipment continues to work in the area east of the fire and south of St-Mary’s FSR as a contingency line if the fire were to encroach eastward.

Values protection equipment will be installed on all structures west of St-Mary’s Lake by noon today. The Structure Protection Unit will then be assessing the properties to the east of St-Mary’s Lake.

The IMT is waiting for better visibility to use helicopters to establish a new perimeter. Although the smoky conditions are limiting operations, the smoke is also moderating fire behaviour. The smoke is raising relative humidity and lowering temperatures, thus making the fire less active.

However, while the conditions have been helpful, they may not last.

“The Incident Management Team is concerned that once these conditions dissipate, more extreme fire behaviour will once again be observed,” says the latest update.