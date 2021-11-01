Shelly Glover answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday March 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shelly Glover answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday March 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Losing candidate for Manitoba Tory leadership wants swearing-in delayed

Shelley Glover does not want to discuss details, previously spoke of ballot timing issues

The losing candidate in the race to become Manitoba’s next premier is challenging the results and wants the winner’s swearing-in delayed.

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the ballot count in the Progressive Conservative leadership race, has, through her lawyer, written to Manitoba’s lieutenant-governor.

Glover’s lawyer is asking that the swearing-in of Heather Stefanson as premier be delayed so that Glover can contest the outcome of the leadership vote in court.

Glover does not want to discuss details, as the matter will be before the courts, but has previously said many Tory members did not receive ballots in time to vote.

The head of the Tory leadership election committee said on the weekend every effort was made to allow people to vote and no one was deliberately denied a ballot.

The party has recognized Stefanson as the winner and she is expected to be sworn in as premier in the coming days.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier

Conservative Party of CanadaManitoba

Previous story
Unvaccinated B.C. public service staff to be placed on unpaid leave as of Nov. 22
Next story
Kevin Falcon drops campaign worker after rival’s allegation

Just Posted

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka in the BC Legislature. (Hansard TV)
Rural B.C. at risk of losing representation: Shyptika

JCI Kootenay’s annual Santa Claus Parade in Cranbrook has been cancelled for a second year in a row. (JCI Kootenay file)
Cranbrook Santa Claus Parade cancelled for second year in a row

Cranbrook Bucks forward Theo Thrun is pictured in action against the Nanaimo Clippers Saturday, Oct. 30. Photo courtesy <a href="https://www.cranbrookbucks.ca/" target="_blank">cranbrookbucks.ca </a><a href="cranbrookbucks.ca" target="_blank"></a>
Cranbrook Bucks explode for 4-goal 3rd period over Nanaimo

The City of Cranbrook got an Honorable Mention in the annual Code of Silence Awards
City of Cranbrook invites residents to take part in new Official Community Plan development