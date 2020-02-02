Police attend the scene after an incident in Streatham, London, Sunday Feb. 2, 2020. London police say officers shot a man during a “terrorism-related incident” that involved the stabbings of “a number of people.” (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

London police shoot man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighbourhood

London’s Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after “a number of people” were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in the London’s Streatham neighbourhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighbourhood.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dirt Riders Association applies for license of occupation on trail network near Tata Creek
Next story
Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

Just Posted

2002 Kootenay Ice heading to BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Colin Sinclair reflects on winning the 2002 Memorial Cup as a member of the Kootenay Ice

Dirt Riders Association applies for license of occupation on trail network near Tata Creek

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) board of directors has agreed… Continue reading

International fly fishing film festival returns to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide

Coach Greg McAulay reflects on the past 20 years in curling

McCaulay is in Cranbrook this week, coaching the Dennis Rink in the 2020 BC Curling Championships

It happened this week in 1913

Jan. 26 – Feb 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted with a fever, cough, sore throat

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Most Read