Highway 97 was down to single-lane traffic again this morning near the incident. Max Winkelman photo.

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

  • Jan. 11, 2018 12:45 a.m.
  • News

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9:30 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a collision on Hwy 97 South and Butler Road near Lac la Hache.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound loaded logging truck in the fast lane was overtaking another semi truck in the slow lane when their trailers made contact. As a result, the trailer of the logging truck jack-knifed into the northbound lanes and impacted a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was deceased at the scene. A youth who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Neither driver from the semi trucks involved were injured.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch, and the BC Coroners’ Service are investigating this collision.

Hwy 97 was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated and re-opened to traffic in the late afternoon.

Police would like to remind the motoring public to exercise caution while driving in inclement weather conditions, ensure their vehicle is equipped with appropriate tires and pack extra clothing and food in the event you are delayed.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services office at 250-392-8729.

Previous story
Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades
Next story
Male MPs, staff are bystanders to sexual misconduct, former staffer says

Just Posted

Ecofish sets up new office in Cranbrook

To preserve and protect

Avalanche Canada issues warning for BC Interior

Conditions are ripe to trigger large, dangerous avalanches, says forecaster

Firefighters approved for increased medical response

Firefighting personnel will receive additional training to treat emergency medical situations.

Johnny Bower; a man of kindness

Anthony Dransfeld recounts conversations with late, great Maple Leaf, Johnny Bower

Mount Baker Junior Boys basketball focused on bright future

Young Wild team motivated by long-term goals, beyond this season and even high school careers

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Locals Coffee House set for Saturday, Jan. 13

The latest installment of the popular concert series runs Saturday at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11

Moyie Communications Tower; A River Captured; Marysville Benchlands, and the strange story of Constable Sontag

Hugs & Slugs

All Hugs, no Slugs, for Jan. 11, 2018

Deadline nearing for Performing Arts Festival

Deadline for all entries is January 15.

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Arts Club’s powerful ‘Onegin’ stopping at KCT

Onegin embarks on a Western Canada tour this month, including Cranbrook on Tuesday February 6.

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

Most Read