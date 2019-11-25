Survey seeks public feedback needed to shape Cranbrook child care plan. (Submitted Photo)

Local survey feedback needed to shape Cranbrook childcare plan

A consultant studying childcare needs and resources in Cranbrook is asking for public feedback through a survey.

Creative Childcare Consulting held an open house earlier in November and is currently analyzing childcare capacity in Cranbrook, with an action plan and report set to be delivered to the city in a few months.

“Through our engagement process we’ve had excellent input from the city, childcare professionals and business and community groups,” says Diane McKean, co-CEO of Creative Childcare Consulting. “This is another opportunity for parents and families, those most affected, to tell us what support would most help them.”

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and seeks feedback on childcare needs, fees, access to provincial subsidies and challenges.

The survey will be open from Nov. 25 – Dec 6, and hard copies are also available Child Care Resource and Referral Centre (CCRR) at 20B, 12th Avenue North, Cranbrook City Hall or at the pool desk at Western Financial Place.

The action plan, created in consultant with parents and local organizations, will involve a one-year, five-year and ten-year plan to address the childcare needs in Cranbrook.

