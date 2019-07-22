Local sheriff to be lifted up for cycling challenge

S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter’s latest fundraiser for Cops for Kids to be held at Tamarack Centre

A local sheriff is continuing to fundraise and raise money for the upcoming Cops for Kids charitable foundation with a stationary ride on a scissor lift 32 feet up in the air planned for Saturday, July 27,

S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter will be lifted up into the air between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tamarack Centre where she will pedal away in order to reach her goal. The faster she makes her goal, the sooner the lift will return her to the ground so she can stop riding.

Kelly is preparing representing local law enforcement personnel by participating in the upcoming Cops for Kids ride, a 1,000-kilometre cycling adventure throughout the Okanagan and the Kootenays. All the money she raises will remain in the local area for local causes.

“It’s been an amazing few months getting ready for this ride. I’m really excited to have partnered with businesses in town who are more than willing to help out this great cause,” says Hunter.

The lift is being donated by Sandor Rentals and Mr. Mikes Casual Steakhouse will also be on scene providing food by donation, with proceeds going towards Cops for Kids.

It’s the latest fundraising effort by Kelly, who teamed up with local emergency services personnel for a relay race fundraiser earlier this year.


