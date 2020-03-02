Local, regional air cadets participate in effective speaking competition

Local and regional air cadets from around the Kootenays participated in an effective speaking competition on Saturday, Feb. 29, hosted by the 552 Key City Cranbrook Squadron.

The British Columbia Wing Effective Speaking Competition, sanctioned by the Air Cadet League of Canada, featured five air cadets hailing from both the East and West Kootenays.

Trail’s Warrant Officer 2nd Class K. Kinch, representing the 531 City of Trail Air Cadets, was awarded a gold medal for his prepared five-minute speech “My Global Warming Concerns” while also delivering an impromptu two-minute presentation on a pre-selected topic.

Warrant Officer 2nd Class K. Kinch will take part in a provincial competition in April, the winner of which will go on to a national competition in Saskatchewan later in the spring.

Silver was earned by Flight Corporal E. Talbot and Bronze was awarded to Air Cadet E. Carlson.

The four other air cadet participants included Air Cadet E. Carlson from the 279 Elk Valley with a speech titled “What are the health and social effects of vaping”; Leading Air Cadet T. DeLuca, also from 279 Elk Valley speaking on “What bravery means to me”; Corporal A. Thomson from the 552 Key City speaking on “The first time I went gliding”; and Flight Corporal E. Talbot, also from the 552 Key City who spoke on “What bravery means to me”

Each cadet presents their five-minute speech on a prepared topic, before giving a two-minute impromptu speech on a pre-selected topic with only a short time to prepare before speaking.

The judges were Sergeant S. Parker, RCMP; Ms. K. Bartsch, Construction; and Mr. R. Bray, Royal Canadian Legion. The Timer was C. Stuart, Royal Canadian Legion and the Teller Mr. A. Pederson, CASARA. The Master of Ceremonies was Sergeant A. Boots.



