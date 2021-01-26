Local organizations partnering for trail project around Moir Park

A partnership of local organizations is hoping to build a community trail network around Moir Park.

The Cranbrook Rotary Club, in partnership with Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kootenay, is proposing a 2.3 kilometre network of paved trails around Moir Park to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Rotary Club in Cranbrook.

The plan is to have a three-metre wide route around the perimeter of the park, including the ball diamonds and soccer fields, that will include lookouts with Ktunaxa interpretive signage and at least 16 benches in various locations.

The trail will offer views of the surrounding mountains, encourage development around the park, and will be connected to the Rails 2 Trails and Rotary Way network.

Project organizers are currently pursuing grant opportunities for funding the trail network. A number of community organizations have written letters of support for an application to a federal grant program that would offer 100 per cent funding.

An estimated cost of the project if put to public tender is just over $850,000, however, the groups are hoping to pare that down to roughly $300,000 by building and engaging with community partnerships, similar to the collaborative effort behind the construction of the Idlewild Park trail.

Construction for the Moir Park trail network is anticipated to start in April and finish next year.



