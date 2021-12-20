Local organizations benefit from provincial events recovery funding

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo is one recipient of the provincial fairs, festivals, events benefit funding, with a total of $33,408. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The province of B.C. announced the recipients of their Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Grant funds on Monday, December 13, 2021, with two Cranbrook organizations benefitting from the funding.

More than 680 events across the province will be supported with this funding, through nearly $30 million in one-time grants.

In the Kootenays, there are 44 communities benefiting from the provincial funding.

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo is one recipient, with a total of $33,408.

The Sam Steele Days Youth Soccer Tournament will also receive funds of $4,681.

In Kimberley, JulyFest, which has been cancelled for the past two years because of the pandemic, will receive $22,742.

Several other East Kootenay organizations will also benefit, including the Elk Valley Pride Festival and Wapiti Music Festival in Fernie.

“We’re thrilled that people can once again safely enjoy their local fairs, festivals and events with their families and friends,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in a press release. “We heard overwhelmingly from event organizers that grants, not loans, were key to keeping their doors open to the public and workers employed. Our government answered their call to action, as we know the major impact these community gatherings have on our mental health and local businesses around them.”

Applications for the recovery grant funding were accepted from August 27 to October 1, 2021, for events that were scheduled between July of 2021 and September of 2022. Eligible events include arts, culture, sporting events and festivals, community celebrations and gatherings, agricultural fairs, rodeos and exhibitions.

Recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits to the community and strong local or regional support. Eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.



