Local Muay Thai fighters head to national, international competitions

A pair of Cranbrook martial artists are heading off to big stages to compete against the best in the country and the world.

Both Tyson Hirschier and Jared Spurr are heading to Ontario and Athens, Greece, respectively, to fight in national and international competitions.

Results should be available later this week.

Hirschier will be competing in Markham, Ontario, for the Canadian MuayThai Championships, while Spur is going to Athens for the World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU) World Championship.

Joel Huncar, who has been working with the two through Rocky Mountain Martial Arts Family Centre.

“Both have been working really hard to get ready, lots of sparring, lots of pad-work,” said Huncar. “Tyson’s really been hitting the weights hard and Jared’s also been running quite a bit. They’re working their butts off.”

