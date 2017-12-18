Local lawyer recognized for pro bono work

Local lawyer Richard Strahl has been honoured by the Law Society of BC for his work in legal aid.

As a practicing criminal defence lawyer since 1988, Strahl has represented legal aid clients across the East and West Kootenay and acted pro bono for people challenged by the court process.

“Rick is known throughout the Kootenay region as ethical, diligent and an excellent advocate for his clients. Judges appreciate the advice he provides to the court as well as to those in need. Lawyers know him, not only as a tireless advocate, but also as a friendly and affable individual with a certain charm that makes him one of those people everyone likes,” said Sarah Westwood, chair of the Law Society Award for Leadership in Legal Aid Selection Committee.

Nominees for the Law Society Award for Leadership in Legal Aid must demonstrate their commitment to legal aid by consistently taking on legal aid files and performing legal aid duty counsel. Additional consideration may be given to lawyers who publicly demonstrate a commitment to legal aid through public advocacy, writing articles or performing research in support of a strong legal aid system.

Strahl was one of three recipients of awards from the Law Society of BC during a ceremony and gala last week in Vancouver. Other lawyers were honoured for their work in family law and diversity and inclusion.

“These awards offer an opportunity to recognize the excellent work that’s being done, and to thank those lawyers who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment, not only to the profession, but to the members of the public whom they serve,” said Law Society President Herman Van Ommen, QC.

The Law Society of BC regulates more than 11,000 lawyers across the province.

