Local government election campaign financing details released

Newly-elected Cranbrook mayor Wayne Price won his bid despite being significantly out-raised in campaign contributions by his opponent, according to Elections BC data released on Thursday (Feb. 2).

Price raised $7,852 in campaign contributions from 28 individual donors, including $802 in contributions of less than $100. The campaign spent most of it except for $793.18 in surplus funds.

Price put $1,200 into his own campaign, while the highest individual donor amount was $1,250.

Former mayor Lee Pratt raised a total of $17,650 in campaign contributions, including $50 in campaign contributions of less than $100, and spending all of it over the course of the campaign.

Pratt’s campaign contributions came from 22 individuals, of which there were nine donations of $1,250.

Elections BC limits Cranbrook mayoral candidate expenses at $20,114.65.

In terms of city councillor campaigns, Councillor Ron Popoff reusing his campaign signs from the last election cycle was credited towards his expenses, which was the top of the candidate expenses field at $4,718.

That was followed by Councillor Wesly Graham, who raised $4,612 from 10 donors, spending all of it during the course of the campaign.

Cranbrook city councillor candidates are capped at a $10,090.50 expense limit.