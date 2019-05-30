Local chamber pitches policy ideas at provincial conference

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce received overwhelming support for their policies on wildfire interface, species at risk and remediation while participating in an annual convention with their provincial chamber networks in Burnaby.

The three day conference gave B.C. chamber membership the opportunity to pitch and vote on 70 policies on topics ranging from housing, labour shortages and infrastructure.

Cranbrook was represented by Jason Fast, the local chamber president; Christine Hoechsmann, vice president and government affairs committee chair; and Kristin Parsons, the executive director.

“We are very pleased with the passing of our three policies at the BC Chamber AGM and wish to thank the Chambers across the Province for their overwhelming support,” said Hoechsmann. “As we are on the doorstep of wildfire season, Chambers recognized the urgency of our policy on wildfire interface and prevention.”

“The species at risk policy recommendations were favored as we work towards consultation and fair assessment of impact to regions while protecting endangered species. Our recommendations for standardized federal remediation standards, in partnership with the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce was received favorably and unanimously supported.”

With the conference over, the B.C. Chamber will gather all the policies passed at the event, add them to the provincial policy manual and send it out to the B.C. government to address each one individually.

Additionally, provincial government representatives are planning to work directly with B.C. Chamber members to hold a series of eight regional meetings to talk directly with local chamber membership. One of those regional meetings will be in Cranbrook in early September, and more information should be released shortly.

The Government Affairs Committee of the Cranbrook Chamber is now eyeing potential federal policies to bring forward to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce AGM in September.

For more information about the Cranbrook Chamber policy process, email Parsons.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report
Next story
Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Special Olympics holds annual swim meet

The Kimberley/Cranbrook local hosted 35 athletes and 12 coaches this past weekend

Local chamber pitches policy ideas at provincial conference

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce received overwhelming support for their policies on… Continue reading

City eyes transit review for expansion possibilities

The City of Cranbrook is hoping to work with BC Transit to… Continue reading

Kootenay disc golf prodigy seeks support to go to Worlds

Nelson’s Kailash Sanjivi is fundraising to go to the World Juniors in Kansas

Performers delight crowd at Wild Horse Talent Show

Organizers are on cloud nine at Fort Steele Heritage Town after an… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Most Read